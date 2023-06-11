Asian Satyam Mall all set for Inauguration

Stylish Star Allu Arjun joined hands with Asian Cinemas and they rebuild the iconic Satyam Theatre in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. Named as Asian Satyam Mall, the five-screen multiplex is all set for inauguration on June 15th in a grand manner. Telangana’s Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Stylish Star Allu Arjun will inaugurate Asian Satyam Mall on June 15th. Before this, a formal pooja ceremony will take place on June 14th. The five-screen multiplex will be available for patrons from June 16th with Prabhas’ Adipurush.

Asian Satyam Mall is spread across three lakh square feet with three dedicated floors for car parking. There is an AAA Food Court located in the third floor and the entire fourth floor has five screens equipped with the latest technology.