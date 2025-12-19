x
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani's Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Exclusive: Allu Arjun in talks with Two South Directors

Published on December 19, 2025 by sankar

Exclusive: Allu Arjun in talks with Two South Directors

Icon Star Allu Arjun emerged as the biggest star of the country and he has several projects lined up. Allu Arjun hasn’t finalized any new film but he is currently holding talks with two South directors. The first one is Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Vikram director has impressed Allu Arjun with a script and the discussions are currently going on. Things will be finalized in February next year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this film if Allu Arjun gives his nod.

Malayalam actor and director Basil Joseph has impressed Bunny with a script and the discussions for this film too are going on. The talks are positive and Allu Arjun has to take the call. His home banner Geetha Arts is expected to produce this film if things are finalized. Apart from these, Allu Arjun is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Koratala Siva and others. For now, he is in advanced talks with two South directors and one among them is expected to roll next year. Currently, Allu Arjun is holidaying in the USA along with his family and he will resume the shoot of Atlee’s film in January. The shoot of the film is expected to be completed by November 2026.

