Exclusive: Allu Arjun in talks with Two South Directors

Icon Star Allu Arjun emerged as the biggest star of the country and he has several projects lined up. Allu Arjun hasn’t finalized any new film but he is currently holding talks with two South directors. The first one is Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Vikram director has impressed Allu Arjun with a script and the discussions are currently going on. Things will be finalized in February next year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this film if Allu Arjun gives his nod.

Malayalam actor and director Basil Joseph has impressed Bunny with a script and the discussions for this film too are going on. The talks are positive and Allu Arjun has to take the call. His home banner Geetha Arts is expected to produce this film if things are finalized. Apart from these, Allu Arjun is also in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Koratala Siva and others. For now, he is in advanced talks with two South directors and one among them is expected to roll next year. Currently, Allu Arjun is holidaying in the USA along with his family and he will resume the shoot of Atlee’s film in January. The shoot of the film is expected to be completed by November 2026.