Allu Arjun’s new Biggie Announced

Here comes an end to the guessing of Allu Arjun’s next film after Pushpa 2. Bollywood film producer Bhushan Kumar of T-series label announced officially that Allu Arjun’s next film will be in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction from their banner along with Bhadrakali Pictures, Sandeep’s production banner. Bhushan Kumar and Pranay Reddy will be the producers for this untitled film and Shiv Chandana will be the co-producer.

T-series and Bhadrakali Pictures are already working on Prabhas’ Spirit and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. After completing Prabhas starrer Spirit, which is said to be a cop drama, Sandeep will start shooting for Allu Arjun’s film. Recently he completed the shooting of Animal film and is getting ready for release.