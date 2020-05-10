Allu Sirish: Lockdown reignited my interest in Yoga

South actor Allu Sirish says he had lost touch with Yoga, but the lockdown reignited his interest in it.

Sirish took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself doing ‘chakrasna’. He is seen in dark blue T-shirt paired with black yoga pants.

He captioned the image: “Life’s turned upside down, I thought may be I should too! Lost touch with yoga as I got busy with life. But the lockdown reignited my interest in it. No equipment, can do anywhere. And fun! #GettingBackOnTheMat #Chakrasana.”

Sirish had earlier shared a photograph of himself posing in front of the camera. In the image, he is seen dressed in a brown turtleneck T-shirt paired with a black overcoat and jeans.

“When life comes to a standstill like this,” he captioned the image.

On the work front, the actor was last seen on screen in the Telugu film “ABC-American Born Confused Desi”. It also stars Rukshar Dhillon and is directed by Sanjeev Reddy.