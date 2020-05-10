Allu Sirish: Lockdown reignited my interest in Yoga

By
nymisha
-
1

South actor Allu Sirish says he had lost touch with Yoga, but the lockdown reignited his interest in it.

Sirish took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself doing ‘chakrasna’. He is seen in dark blue T-shirt paired with black yoga pants.

He captioned the image: “Life’s turned upside down, I thought may be I should too! Lost touch with yoga as I got busy with life. But the lockdown reignited my interest in it. No equipment, can do anywhere. And fun! #GettingBackOnTheMat #Chakrasana.”

Sirish had earlier shared a photograph of himself posing in front of the camera. In the image, he is seen dressed in a brown turtleneck T-shirt paired with a black overcoat and jeans.

“When life comes to a standstill like this,” he captioned the image.

On the work front, the actor was last seen on screen in the Telugu film “ABC-American Born Confused Desi”. It also stars Rukshar Dhillon and is directed by Sanjeev Reddy.

