Amit Shah’s Hyderabad rally postponed amid coronavirus scare

By
Telugu360
-
0

Coronavirus scare has forced the BJP to be postpone its pro-CAA rally which was scheduled to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on March 15.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit on Wednesday announced that the rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) stand postponed.

Shah and other BJP leaders were scheduled to address the rally at LB Stadium in the heart of the city.

BJP Telangana chief spokesperson K. Krishnasagar Rao said the new date for the rally would be announced later.

The development came amid growing number of coronavirus cases in the country. Telangana reported its first COVID-19 positive case on March 2 while two others also suspected to have contracted the virus.

