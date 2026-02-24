Another Crisis Moment for Mohan Babu University

Mohan Babu University is facing fresh scrutiny after a final-year student died by suicide in Tirupati. The incident has triggered protests by the victim’s family and renewed public attention on the institution.

Bhuvana, a B.Tech final year student in Data Science, was staying at a private hostel near the campus. She was found hanging in her room late at night. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation. Her body was shifted to Ruia Hospital for a postmortem. Officials say the exact circumstances will be known after the inquiry is completed.

The student’s parents have alleged that they were informed late about the incident. They staged a protest near the university, demanding clarity and accountability. Emotional scenes unfolded as relatives questioned whether adequate support systems were in place for students.

This tragedy comes at a time when the university has already been under public discussion over past controversies. While there is no official finding linking the institution to the student’s death, the latest incident has intensified scrutiny.