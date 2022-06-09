Ante Sundaraniki Movie Review

3:10 AM In a desperate attempt to get married, the lead couple lie to their family. Comedy of errors as Nani tries to keep up the facade and try to get both families to agree

2:10AM As shown in the trailer, Nani and Nazriya are from different religions. Nani is from a very orthodox Brahmin family and he sees no path to convincing his family to marry Leela Thomas (Nazriya)

2:05AM Movie progresses at a slight slow pace in the first half. There is one song and few more bit songs in the first half

1:55 AM : Sundar and Nazriya meet at a photo shoot and connect after a long time. Few scenes with Harsha Vardhan are good

1:30 AM – Few dialogues with Naresh (Sundar’s dad) and Sundar are good.

2:45 AM Sundar comes up with an excuse to convince his marriage to Leela. Leela also comes up with a lie to her parents.

2:15 AM Both Sundar and Leela disguise their parents to escape the wrath of parents, who are strongly opposed to the marriage

1:30 AM Movie gallops at a slow pace without any standout episodes in the first half. No songs in the first half except few bit songs.

1:10 AM Nani pulls all tricks in his arsenal to go to United States.

12:45 AM – Sundar (Nani) narrates the story of his life to Anupama Parameswaran.

12:35 AM – Nani born into a traditional family gets push back to travel to US. Later realizes it was a fraud attempt.

12:30 AM – Showtime

Ante Sundaraniki movie live updates followed by Review from USA premier show. Keep Refreshing this page

