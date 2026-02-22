x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

AP Government Extends Suspension of IPS Officer P. V. Sunil Kumar Until Retirement

Published on February 22, 2026

AP Government Extends Suspension of IPS Officer P. V. Sunil Kumar Until Retirement

The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the suspension of senior IPS officer P. V. Sunil Kumar, a 1993 batch officer of the AP cadre. The decision ensures that he will remain under suspension until the completion of the criminal investigation against him or until his retirement on June 30, 2026, whichever comes earlier.

Sunil Kumar served as the CID Chief during the previous government. A criminal case registered at Nagarampalem Police Station in Guntur district, Crime No. 187 of 2024, is currently under investigation. The government stated that the allegations against him are serious in nature and therefore, it would not be appropriate to allow him to continue in active service.

The action has been taken under Rule 3(3) of the All India Services Discipline and Appeal Rules, 1969. According to the official order, the continuation of suspension is necessary considering the gravity of the charges and the ongoing inquiry.

The development effectively means that Sunil Kumar is unlikely to return to duty before his retirement. This marks a significant setback for the senior officer, who had already faced multiple extensions of suspension.

Political circles are abuzz with speculation about his future plans. There is talk that he may enter active politics after retirement. In the past, he had indirectly criticized the government through social media posts. With the latest order in place, his administrative career appears to be nearing its formal conclusion.

else

