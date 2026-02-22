x
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Home > Movie News

New Speculation on Jana Nayagan Release

Published on February 22, 2026 by nymisha

New Speculation on Jana Nayagan Release

Jana Nayagan was the most awaited Tamil film and the censor troubles have damaged the film big time. The film missed the Sankranthi holiday season and it was planned for release before the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Jana Nayagan plan was perfectly crafted and the shoot was completed by August 2025. But the censor hurdles have delayed the release. There were reports that the hurdles will be cleared and the film will release in February and the plans are pushed to summer.

The latest speculations that are going on across Tamil cinema say that the makers are in plans to release Jana Nayagan on June 18th during the 52nd birthday of Vijay. By this time, the elections would be completed and the audience would be interested to watch films. June 18th also falls during the long weekend. For now, the talks are going on. The makers will make an official announcement only after the Censor certificate is issued. For now, there is no update from the Revision Committee regarding the clearance.

Jana Nayagan is a social drama directed by H Vinoth and the film is produced by KVN Productions.

