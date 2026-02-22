Jai Hanuman: Prasanth Varma picks up Keeravani

Two years after the release of blockbuster film Hanuman, the film’s director Prasanth Varma has launched Jai Hanuman in a grand manner today in Hampi. The pooja formalities are completed in the presence of Rishab Shetty and Teja along with the producers Mythri Movie Makers. The shoot commences in March and the pre-production work is in the final stages. Hari Gowra scored the music for Hanuman and his background score along with the songs are one of the major highlights of the film.

But Prasanth Varma has locked Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani for Jai Hanuman and this comes as a surprise. Hari Gowra has delivered an exceptional work for Hanuman and he even turned busy after the release of the film. But Prasanth Varma decided to go ahead with Keeravani and work for Jai Hanuman. Prasanth Varma has opted to work with other technicians and he is not repeating any of them who worked for Hanuman. The reasons are not known.