Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela's Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Movie News

Jai Hanuman: Prasanth Varma picks up Keeravani

Published on February 22, 2026 by nymisha

Two years after the release of blockbuster film Hanuman, the film’s director Prasanth Varma has launched Jai Hanuman in a grand manner today in Hampi. The pooja formalities are completed in the presence of Rishab Shetty and Teja along with the producers Mythri Movie Makers. The shoot commences in March and the pre-production work is in the final stages. Hari Gowra scored the music for Hanuman and his background score along with the songs are one of the major highlights of the film.

But Prasanth Varma has locked Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani for Jai Hanuman and this comes as a surprise. Hari Gowra has delivered an exceptional work for Hanuman and he even turned busy after the release of the film. But Prasanth Varma decided to go ahead with Keeravani and work for Jai Hanuman. Prasanth Varma has opted to work with other technicians and he is not repeating any of them who worked for Hanuman. The reasons are not known.

