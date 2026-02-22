x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Divine Start To Rishab, Prasanth, Mythri’s Jai Hanuman

Published on February 22, 2026 by nymisha

Divine Start To Rishab, Prasanth, Mythri’s Jai Hanuman

Prasanth Varma has officially ignited the next chapter of his cinematic universe with Jai Hanuman, launched today in a spiritually charged ceremony at Anjanadri Betta, Hampi—the sacred birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The choice of location itself set the tone for what promises to be one of India’s most monumental mythological spectacles.

Riding high on the nationwide impact of HanuMan, the National Award-winning filmmaker now expands his universe with a sequel of larger scale, deeper emotion, and towering visual ambition. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series. The divine spotlight, however, falls on Rishab Shetty, who steps into the role of Lord Hanuman.

The launch unfolded with traditional grandeur- Bhushan Kumar giving the first clap, Anil Thadani switching on the camera, and Teja Sajja directing the ceremonial first shot. Before the rituals commenced, the team- Bhushan Kumar, Anil Thadani, Naveen Yerneni, and Ravi Shankar, presented the final script to Prasanth Varma, marking the film’s formal beginning.

Elevating the film’s scale is a stellar technical team- M.M. Keeravani’s powerful score, S. Thirunavukkarasu’s striking visuals, and Srinagendhra Thangala’s immersive production design.

With pre-production in full throttle and an expansive vision locked in, Jai Hanuman stands to become one of the grandest mythological films ever attempted in Indian cinema. Regular shooting is set to begin soon.

