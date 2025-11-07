AP Rises Under Chandrababu and Lokesh: ₹1.01 Lakh Crore Investments, 85,000 Jobs Coming

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has given the green signal for new investments worth ₹1,01,899 crore across Andhra Pradesh. These projects are expected to generate over 85,870 jobs, marking another major milestone in the state’s industrial growth. The approvals came during the 12th meeting of the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) held at the Secretariat.

Massive Boost to Andhra Pradesh’s Industrial Landscape

In the latest SIPB meeting, 26 new industrial proposals received approval. The government also reviewed infrastructure readiness, including land and power supply for these industries. Since the formation of the coalition government, 12 SIPB meetings have cleared projects worth ₹8,08,899 crore in total, creating employment opportunities for over seven lakh people.

Naidu directed officials to ensure that all approved projects begin work without delay and that investors face no bureaucratic hurdles. He also ordered a review of pending projects that had received land allotments but failed to start operations, instructing departments to cancel approvals for non-progressing ventures.

Major Investments Approved

The 12th SIPB meeting cleared several major proposals, including those from Reliance Consumer Products, Indichip Semiconductors, AMG Metals and Materials, and K. Raheja Corp Real Estate.

Some of the notable approvals include:

Indichip Semiconductors Ltd – ₹22,976 crore investment generating 1,241 jobs.

AMG Metals and Materials Ltd – ₹44,000 crore investment with 3,000 jobs.

Vasung Enterprise – ₹898 crore with 17,645 jobs.

Raheja Corp – ₹2,172 crore with 9,681 jobs.

Super Smelters Ltd – ₹8,570 crore with 1,000 jobs.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd – ₹202 crore with 436 jobs.

Navayuga Engineering Company – ₹7,972 crore with 2,700 jobs.

Visakha Realty Pvt Ltd – ₹2,200 crore with 30,000 jobs.

Each of these ventures is expected to accelerate growth in key industrial corridors across the state.

Focus on New-Generation Industries

Chief Minister Naidu emphasized the need to attract more investments in electronics, chip manufacturing, and drone technology. He instructed officials to develop 15 industrial zones based on a cluster model and to ensure that investors receive quick approvals and infrastructure support.

He also stressed that state-level incentives should be released promptly, even if central support takes time, to prevent investors from turning away.

Three MegaCities for Future Growth

Naidu announced plans to develop three megacities — Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Amaravati.

Visakhapatnam will be expanded as a megacity from Anakapalli to Vizianagaram, with integrated plans for tourism, IT, and industry. Tirupati and Amaravati will follow similar development models. Each will have its own master plan aimed at creating smart, livable urban spaces that attract global investors.

The Chief Minister said Visakhapatnam’s upcoming Google Data Centre would serve as a magnet for more companies in IT and allied sectors.

Senior IAS Officers to Oversee Economic Corridors

To ensure focused development, three senior IAS officers will be appointed to manage three major economic corridors being developed in the state. Naidu urged departments to coordinate with the tourism and hospitality sectors to promote beach tourism and build premium hotel infrastructure under leading global brands.

Investment Summit in Visakhapatnam

Naidu directed officials to make grand arrangements for the Global Investors Summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15. The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, will lay foundation stones for several industrial projects across districts.

Officials reported that many global investors who met Naidu during his recent overseas visits have expressed keen interest in participating in the summit and investing in Andhra Pradesh.

Premier Energies Invests ₹5,942 Crore in Nellore

In a significant announcement, Minister for IT, Electronics, and Education Nara Lokesh confirmed that Premier Energies, a leading solar power company from Telangana, will invest ₹5,942 crore in a cutting-edge solar manufacturing facility at Naidupeta Industrial Park in Nellore district.

The project will include a 4 GW TOPCon solar cell unit and a 5 GW silicon ingot and wafer plant, creating 3,500 direct jobs. Lokesh stated that the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) allocated 269 acres for the project in record time.

He highlighted that the project will position Andhra Pradesh as India’s second-largest integrated solar cell and module manufacturing hub, opening up vast opportunities for green jobs and sustainable development.

Balanced Growth Across All Regions

Minister Lokesh reaffirmed the government’s vision of “One State, One Capital, Balanced Development.”

He said industrial ecosystems are being built in every region, from electronics clusters in Chittoor and Kadapa to pumped storage and cement factories in Anantapur and Kurnool.

Major companies like Daikin, Blue Star, LG, and Reliance Industries are expanding operations, while Amaravati is gearing up to become a hub for quantum computing. North Coastal Andhra is witnessing large-scale IT investments from TCS, Cognizant, and Accenture.

Lokesh added that Andhra Pradesh currently ranks first in the ‘Speed of Doing Business’ index, and the government is focused on implementing MoUs rather than just signing them. The goal is to create 20 lakh jobs, with five lakh in the IT sector alone.

A New Era of Growth

“With Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, the state is moving like a double-engine bullet train,” Lokesh remarked.

Andhra Pradesh is now firmly positioning itself as India’s next major investment destination — a state where innovation, infrastructure, and inclusivity go hand in hand.