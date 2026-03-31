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Home > Movie News

Hectic Prabhas heads for a Holiday

Published on March 31, 2026 by swathy

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Hectic Prabhas heads for a Holiday

Pan-Indian star Prabhas delivered his career’s biggest debacle Raja Saab this year. The actor is juggling between the sets of Fauzi directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and Spirit directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. He is yet to join the sets of Kalki 2898 AD sequel directed by Nag Ashwin. The shoot commenced recently and Prabhas will join the sets of the film soon. Prabhas has been spotted heading for a holiday today from Begumpet Airport this evening.

The actor between these hectic and busy schedules has been spotted jetting off from Hyderabad. He is working without breaks and there are a lot of deadlines. There is also a lot of pressure on Prabhas after the debacle of Raja Saab. Prabhas is on his way to Italy for a summer vacation and he is expected to return back soon. Fauzi is expected to release this year and Spirit is slated for March 2027 release. There is no clarity on the release of Kalki 2898 AD sequel for now.

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