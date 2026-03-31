Top Actors in Salman Khan’s Next

Bollywood Superstar will soon work with Telugu director Vamshi Paidipally who has directed class films in the past. The combination is surprising and it raised curiosity across Telugu cinema and Hindi cinema. South Indian top beauty Nayanthara is finalized as the leading lady in this untitled film. This project also has several top-rated actors playing several prominent roles. Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has been roped in for an important role and he will join the sets of the film in the first schedule in April.

Critically acclaimed Tamil actor Arvind Swamy is in talks to play an important role and the actor has given his nod recently. These two actors are a big addition for the team. The shoot starts in April and the team is keen to release the film in summer 2027. Dil Raju is the producer. Vamshi Paidipally worked on the script for over two years.