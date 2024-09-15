Arvind Kejriwal to Quit as DelhiCM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made a big announcement. He plans to step down from his role in two days. Kejriwal says he won’t be CM until he proves he’s innocent.

On Sunday, Kejriwal spoke to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members in Delhi. He thanked God for helping AAP during tough times. Kejriwal said he’ll fight his enemies with courage from God.

Kejriwal just got out of jail after about six months. The Supreme Court gave him bail in a case about Delhi’s liquor policy. He says his time in jail was part of a plan to break up AAP, but it didn’t work.

“I stayed as CM in jail to protect the constitution,” Kejriwal said. He mentioned that the Supreme Court asked why he couldn’t run the government from jail, suggesting it’s possible.

AAP will choose a new CM soon. Kejriwal accused the BJP of trying to split AAP to take power in Delhi. He hopes other jailed AAP leaders like Satyender Jain and Amanatullah Khan will be free soon.

Kejriwal believes truth won over lies with his release. He says he’ll keep fighting those who try to weaken India.

But the BJP says Kejriwal’s resignation is just for show. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari thinks it’s to improve AAP’s image. He predicts AAP will lose future Delhi elections.

This big change raises questions about who will lead Delhi next. People are watching to see what AAP does and who becomes the new Chief Minister.

