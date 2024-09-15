A strong weekend for Mathu Vadalara 2

Mathu Vadalara 2 along with a bunch of small films released on Friday and all the other releases fell flat. Mathu Vadalara 2 emerged as a winner and the film witnesses a good rise in the footfalls on Saturday and Sunday. The film is running with packed houses and it is having a solid Sunday all over. Mathu Vadalara 2 is performing well across the A centres. The overseas numbers are quite good for the film considering the budget and the actors. Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainments produced Mathu Vadalara 2 and they will make handsome profits for the money they have invested.

Mythri Movie Makers has sold off the non-theatrical rights and recovered over 80 percent of the investment. With no notable releases in the coming week, Mathu Vadalara 2 is expected to dominate the next weekend. Tomorrow is a holiday for schools and other educational institutions. Tuesday is a holiday in Telangana and Mathu Vadalara 2 is expected to do good even on weekdays. Mathu Vadalara 2 will end up as a profitable film for everyone. The film is directed by Ritesh Rana and it features Sri Simha, Satya, Fariah Abdullah, Sunil, Ajay and others in the lead roles.