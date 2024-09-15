Nani’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Hits Century

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram starring Natural Star Nani, Priyanka Mohan, SJ Suryah emerges as a blockbuster at the box office. The movie directed by Vivek Athreya became an instant favorite of critics and audiences alike.

Nani’s performance, SJ Suryah’s character, and their face-off scenes received praises from every section. Director Vivek Athreya managed to craft a highly engaging action drama that even families love to watch in theatres.

Now, the highly revered movie hit century mark at the worldwide box office. Even in its third weekend, the movie is continuing to register good occupancies and great numbers all over. The film is racing towards $2.5 Million mark in North America which is achievable this weekend.

The movie has already achieved profits in many areas and crossed Breakeven status in others. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram produced by DVV Danayya has become the second 100 crore grosser for Nani, after Dasara.