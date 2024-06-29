x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Faria Abdullah IIFA Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Rana Daggubati Handsome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Thalapathy69 Movie Launch
Corn Health Benefits
Corn Health Benefits
Swag movie review
Swag movie review
Aloe Vera Benefits
Aloe Vera Benefits
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar
Karela Benefits
Karela Benefits
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Ashwini Dutt’s big Prediction for Kalki 2898 AD

Ashwini Dutt’s big Prediction for Kalki 2898 AD

Published on June 29, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan Faces Legal Complaint in TN / Legal complaint on Pawan Kalyan
image
Swag Movie Success Meet
image
KVP Ramachandra Rao Offers to Demolish his Hyderabad Farmhouse
image
“Are you an RSS agent?” YS Sharmila mocks Pawan Kalyan
image
NTR back to the sets of War 2

Ashwini Dutt’s big Prediction for Kalki 2898 AD

Spread the love

Ashwini Dutt is not only a successful producer but he is a proud father. His recent offering Kalki 2898 AD is doing fantastic business all over. The veteran producer interacted with the media and he predicted that Kalki 2898 will collect Rs 1400 – 1500 crores in the final run. The second day numbers for the film are super strong all over. Ashwini Dutt also announced that close to 60 percent of the shoot of Kalki 2 is completed and the release date of the film will be announced after the shoot gets completed.

On the other side, celebrities like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and others heaped praise on the film. Kalki 2898 AD is super strong in overseas, North India and in Telugu states. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin and it has Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of Kalki 2898 AD.

Next Naidu writes open letter to pensioners, talks about pension hike Previous Interesting update about Kalki 2
else

TRENDING

image
NTR back to the sets of War 2
image
Vijay’s last film Launched on a Grand Note
image
Hearing on Nagarjuna’s defamation suit postponed

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan Faces Legal Complaint in TN / Legal complaint on Pawan Kalyan
image
Swag Movie Success Meet
image
KVP Ramachandra Rao Offers to Demolish his Hyderabad Farmhouse
image
“Are you an RSS agent?” YS Sharmila mocks Pawan Kalyan
image
NTR back to the sets of War 2

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Faces Legal Complaint in TN / Legal complaint on Pawan Kalyan
image
KVP Ramachandra Rao Offers to Demolish his Hyderabad Farmhouse
image
“Are you an RSS agent?” YS Sharmila mocks Pawan Kalyan

Related Articles

Faria Abdullah IIFA Look Rana Daggubati Handsome Look Anupama Parameswaran Smokey Look Raashii Khanna Whirlwind Poses Thalapathy69 Movie Launch Corn Health Benefits Swag movie review Aloe Vera Benefits Meenakshi Chaudhary’s new glam stills Mrinalani Ravi sizzles in Chudidhar Karela Benefits Saiee Manjrekar Latest Photoshoot Dia Mirza ‘s Sustainable Outfit Raai Laxmi Lightening Pics Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food VishwakSen Holiday Mood PCOD DIET Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit