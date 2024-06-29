Ashwini Dutt’s big Prediction for Kalki 2898 AD

Spread the love

Ashwini Dutt is not only a successful producer but he is a proud father. His recent offering Kalki 2898 AD is doing fantastic business all over. The veteran producer interacted with the media and he predicted that Kalki 2898 will collect Rs 1400 – 1500 crores in the final run. The second day numbers for the film are super strong all over. Ashwini Dutt also announced that close to 60 percent of the shoot of Kalki 2 is completed and the release date of the film will be announced after the shoot gets completed.

On the other side, celebrities like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and others heaped praise on the film. Kalki 2898 AD is super strong in overseas, North India and in Telugu states. Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin and it has Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of Kalki 2898 AD.