Interesting update about Kalki 2

Kalki 2898 AD is racing towards a massive hit and the film is running super strong all over. Nag Ashwin along with the team is getting wide appreciation and the film is doing exceptionally well across the international markets. The film’s producer C Ashwini Dutt interacted with the media about the film and its success. He said that 60 percent of the shoot of Kalki 2 is complete and some of the crucial portions are to be canned. Nag Ashwin will work on the script and the shoot of the film is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The team will finalize the release date of Kalki 2 after the shoot gets completed. A massive budget is allocated for the second part too and Kamal Haasan will have a full -length role as the lead antagonist in Kalki 2. Kalki 2898 AD featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Vyjayanthi Movies produced the sci-fi film that had a mythological touch.