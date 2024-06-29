Kalki2898AD has a good second day – 2 days Worldwide Collections

Kalki 2898 AD 2 days worldwide collections
Kalki2898AD has a good second day with the film collecting 87 Cr gross worldwide. Total worldwide gross of the film after two days stands at 252 Cr and distributor share at 133.5 Cr. The film held best in North India (Hindi) version with no drop while Kerala has a very minimal drop. Tamil Nadu has the next best hold with around 25% drop. Karnataka has seen 45% drop and AP/TS has seen a bit more than 50% drop. On a whole the film is doing better outside rather than the Telugu States. The film is doing excellent overseas with North America on a record breaking spree. It’s on its way to beat Baahubali2 here in its first weekend . In UK/Ireland the film will beat RRR full run by tomorrow which tells the range of business the film is doing in Overseas.
Below are the area-wise numbers: (Shares, Gross numbers in Brackets)
|Area
|21 days Worldwide Collections
|11 days worldwide collections
|First week collections
|First weekend collections
|Two Days Collections
|Day1 Worldwide Collections
|First Day Worldwide Expectations
|Nizam
|73.30 Cr
|67.26 Cr
|55.90 Cr
|44.30 Cr
|25.5 Cr
|16.5 Cr
|Ceeded
|19.80 Cr
|18.50 Cr
|15.45 Cr
|12.85 Cr
|7.35 Cr
|5.1 Cr
|UA
|17.46 Cr
|15.88 Cr
|13.11 Cr
|10.87 Cr
|6.52 Cr
|4.60 Cr
|Guntur
|8.97 Cr
|8.33 Cr
|7.13 Cr
|6.20 Cr
|3.70 Cr
|2.74 Cr
|East
|10.11 Cr
|9.28 Cr
|7.79 Cr
|6.61 CR
|4.34 Cr
|3.35 Cr
|West
|7.68 Cr
|6.95 Cr
|5.80 Cr
|4.86 Cr
|3.13 Cr
|2.46 Cr
|Krishna
|9.18 Cr
|8.50 Cr
|7.02 Cr
|5.87 Cr
|3.40 Cr
|2.40 Cr
|Nellore
|4.73 Cr
|4.25 Cr
|3.54 Cr
|2.95 Cr
|1.75 Cr
|1.25 Cr
|Total
|151.25 Cr (266 Cr Gross)
|138.95 Cr (233.7 Cr Gross )
|115.74 Cr (188 Cr Gross)
|94.51 Cr (148.5cr gross)
|55.69 Cr (86Cr Gross)
|38.4 Cr (58Cr Gross)
|AP/TS
|70 Cr
|KA
|33.50 Cr (70.50 Cr Gross)
|27.20 Cr (55.90 Cr Gross)
|21.95 Cr (43.90 Cr Gross)
|17.5 Cr (35 cr gross)
|8.5 Cr (17 Cr Gross)
|5.5 Cr (11 Cr Gross)
|12 Cr
|TN
|17.5 Cr (40.8 Cr Gross)
|15.55 Cr (35.5 Cr Gross)
|13.5 Cr (27 Cr Gross)
|12.2 (27 Cr Gross)
|4.5 Cr (9 Cr Gross)
|2.5 Cr (5 Cr Gross)
|Kerala
|11.9 Cr (29.6 Cr Gross)
|9.55 Cr (24 Cr Gross)
|7.21 Cr (17.5 Cr Gross)
|5.25 cr (12.7 cr gross)
|2.3 Cr (5.6 Cr Gross)
|1.3 Cr (2.9 Cr Gross)
|TNK
|7 Cr
|North
|119 Cr (287 Cr Gross)
|100.5 Cr (234 Cr Gross)
|75.50 Cr (173.5 Cr Gross)
|55.25 cr (127 cr gross)
|22.50 Cr (51 Cr Gross)
|11.50 Cr (26 Cr Gross)
|31 Cr
|All india
|120 Cr
|Overseas
|109.5 Cr (238 Cr Gross)
|98 Cr (213 Cr Gross)
|81.70 Cr (175 Cr Gross)
|67.7 Cr (145 Cr Gross)
|40 Cr (86 Cr Gross)
|29 Cr (62 Cr Gross)
|60 Cr (7.2 Million)
|Worldwide
|442.65 Cr (931.9 Cr Gross)
|380.75 Cr (796.1 Cr Gross)
|315.60 Cr (624.9 Cr Gross)
|314.30 Cr (624.9 Cr Gross)
|133.49 Cr (251.9 Cr Gross)
|87.8 Cr (164.9 Cr Gross)
|180 Cr