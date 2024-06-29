Kalki2898AD has a good second day – 2 days Worldwide Collections

Spread the love

Kalki 2898 AD 2 days worldwide collections

Kalki2898AD has a good second day with the film collecting 87 Cr gross worldwide. Total worldwide gross of the film after two days stands at 252 Cr and distributor share at 133.5 Cr. The film held best in North India (Hindi) version with no drop while Kerala has a very minimal drop. Tamil Nadu has the next best hold with around 25% drop. Karnataka has seen 45% drop and AP/TS has seen a bit more than 50% drop. On a whole the film is doing better outside rather than the Telugu States. The film is doing excellent overseas with North America on a record breaking spree. It’s on its way to beat Baahubali2 here in its first weekend . In UK/Ireland the film will beat RRR full run by tomorrow which tells the range of business the film is doing in Overseas.

Below are the area-wise numbers: (Shares, Gross numbers in Brackets)