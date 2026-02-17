Atchannaidu Slams YSRCP Over Tirupati Laddu Row in Legislative Council

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu strongly criticised YSR Congress Party members for their protest in the Legislative Council, accusing them of creating unnecessary drama over unrelated issues. He alleged that the opposition was deliberately diverting attention by bringing matters into the House that had no direct relevance to the ongoing proceedings. Referring to the controversy surrounding Tirupati laddu, the minister stated that Heritage Foods has no connection whatsoever with the temple prasadam issue and accused YSRCP leaders of dragging an unrelated company into the debate for political mileage.

Atchannaidu questioned who was truly responsible for damaging the sanctity of Tirumala, asserting that even a child could answer that question. He alleged that leaders of the previous YSRCP government and members of former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family were responsible for harming the reputation of the sacred temple. He further claimed that statements made by individuals close to the former Chief Minister had already acknowledged irregularities in the past, and said that instead of accepting mistakes, the opposition was attempting to shift blame.

The minister urged the Chair to ask YSRCP members to produce concrete evidence if they had any allegations to make. Without proof, he said, such accusations only mislead the public and undermine the dignity of the House. Atchannaidu also stated that the entire Hindu community was deeply hurt by the controversy and accused the opposition of politicising matters related to faith and tradition.

He alleged that the protests were part of a strategy to disrupt legislative business and divert focus from substantive discussions. According to him, attempts to link unrelated entities to the Tirumala laddu issue were politically motivated. The minister called upon members across parties to condemn and request that they protect the sanctity of religious institutions.