x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Why is Dragon Crucial for Prashanth Neel?

Published on February 17, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
₹1,000 Crore Boost: AP Govt Moves to Transform Public Schools into 5-Star Institutions
image
No Noise from Yash’s Toxic
image
Salman Khan’s Father on Ventilator Support
image
Exclusive: Three Production Houses coming for Naga Chaitanya
image
Vishal gets a Setback from Madras High Court

Why is Dragon Crucial for Prashanth Neel?

Prashanth Neel is a sensation in Indian cinema after the release of KGF franchise. Several top Telugu producers are in the race to produce his upcoming films. He is committed to KGF producers Hombale Films for his upcoming film and several top Telugu actors are keen to work with him. But it all depends on the result of his current film Dragon featuring NTR in the lead role. The expectations are big and so are the speculations about the film.

Dragon has to live up to the expectations for Prashanth Neel to bag big opportunities. The top director has support from all the leading producers but the result of Dragon will decide the lead actor for his upcoming film. Film industry is all about success and top stars of Indian cinema are waiting for the result of Dragon.

Apart from new collaborations, Prashanth Neel has KGF: Chapter 3 with Yash and Salaar 2 with Prabhas. For now, there is no clarity on when these projects will start. After the release of Dragon, if Prashanth Neel bags a bigger opportunity, he will move on to the film keeping these sequels on hold. Else, he has to pick one among them and work without breaks. Yash hasn’t signed any new film after Toxic while Prabhas has a strong lineup of films and he is occupied till the end of 2027.

Next US Tightens Visa Rules, Says Entry Is a Privilege, Not a Right Previous Atchannaidu Slams YSRCP Over Tirupati Laddu Row in Legislative Council
else

TRENDING

image
No Noise from Yash’s Toxic
image
Salman Khan’s Father on Ventilator Support
image
Exclusive: Three Production Houses coming for Naga Chaitanya

Latest

image
₹1,000 Crore Boost: AP Govt Moves to Transform Public Schools into 5-Star Institutions
image
No Noise from Yash’s Toxic
image
Salman Khan’s Father on Ventilator Support
image
Exclusive: Three Production Houses coming for Naga Chaitanya
image
Vishal gets a Setback from Madras High Court

Most Read

image
₹1,000 Crore Boost: AP Govt Moves to Transform Public Schools into 5-Star Institutions
image
US Tightens Visa Rules, Says Entry Is a Privilege, Not a Right
image
Atchannaidu Slams YSRCP Over Tirupati Laddu Row in Legislative Council

Related Articles

Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary