Why is Dragon Crucial for Prashanth Neel?

Prashanth Neel is a sensation in Indian cinema after the release of KGF franchise. Several top Telugu producers are in the race to produce his upcoming films. He is committed to KGF producers Hombale Films for his upcoming film and several top Telugu actors are keen to work with him. But it all depends on the result of his current film Dragon featuring NTR in the lead role. The expectations are big and so are the speculations about the film.

Dragon has to live up to the expectations for Prashanth Neel to bag big opportunities. The top director has support from all the leading producers but the result of Dragon will decide the lead actor for his upcoming film. Film industry is all about success and top stars of Indian cinema are waiting for the result of Dragon.

Apart from new collaborations, Prashanth Neel has KGF: Chapter 3 with Yash and Salaar 2 with Prabhas. For now, there is no clarity on when these projects will start. After the release of Dragon, if Prashanth Neel bags a bigger opportunity, he will move on to the film keeping these sequels on hold. Else, he has to pick one among them and work without breaks. Yash hasn’t signed any new film after Toxic while Prabhas has a strong lineup of films and he is occupied till the end of 2027.