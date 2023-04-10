Avinash Reddy files fresh petition in Viveka case

Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, on Monday filed a fresh petition in the Telangana high court seeking direction to the CBI on video and audio recordings of his questioning.

Avinash Reddy told the high court that the CBI had questioned him in its office in Hyderabad on March 13. The entire process was recorded in both audio and video format, Avinash Reddy said. He wanted the court to direct the CBI to give him copies of the audio and video recording.

In another development, Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskara Reddy also filed a petition in the court challenging the Kadapa court’s order considering Dastagiri as approver. Earlier, a similar petition was filed by former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s PA Krishna Reddy.

Both Bhaskara Reddy and Krishna Reddy have challenged the Kadapa district court’s order in the case and freeing Dastagiri from the charges as he had turned as approver in the case.

The high court said that it would take up the two petitions together for hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The court also directed the high court registry to give numbers to the petitions and table them for hearing.

Meanwhile, sources say that Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunitha is also filing an implead petition challenging Dastagiri being considered as approver. The court is also likely to include her petition and take them up for hearing together.