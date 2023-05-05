Balineni wants his critics to be silenced

Former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who is sulking in the YSR Congress, wanted the party leadership to take action against those criticising him. Speaking to media in Ongole on Friday, Srinivasa Reddy wanted the party leadership to check these leaders who have been causing damage to his reputation in the district.

Srinivasa Reddy closeted with chief minister and YSR Congress supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, early this week. The chief minister tried to pacify the sulking leader and reportedly asked Balineni to keep differences aside and work for the party.

Sources say that the former minister had reportedly told the chief minister that some leaders in the party in Prakasam district were intentionally causing damage to his reputation. He wanted action against those leaders.

However, the former minister denied having complained against any leader. “I am not a person who complains against anyone to the leadership,” Srinivasa Reddy said. He further added that those whom he had supported in the last elections have now turned against him and are digging on his back.

Srinivasa Reddy had resigned to the post of the party regional coordinator covering Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts. Though he claims that he had resigned on health grounds, Srinivasa Reddy is said to be asking for the party president post in Prakasam district. He doesn’t want to lose his grip over the party in the district which is why he resigned.

The former minister is not happy with several leaders in the district including Minister Adimulapu Suresh. The two are at loggerheads from the day Jagan Mohan Reddy dropped Balineni from the cabinet and continued with Suresh.

Sources say that Suresh is playing an upmanship in the district politics as he got the second chance to continue in the cabinet. Sources further say that Suresh had emerged as power center in the party in the district, much to the chagrin of Balineni.

It is to be seen how Jagan Mohan Reddy would resolve the issue and set the house in order in Prakasam district, as he marches towards 2024 general election.