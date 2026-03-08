Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Engaged to Kavya Reddy

Tollywood young actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to tie the knot this year. The actor is engaged to Kavya Reddy in Hyderabad in the presence of close family members. The snaps from the engagement event are being circulated across social media. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy are expected to issue an official statement very soon.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has completed the shoot of Tyson Naidu and the film releases soon. He is shooting for Haindava and he has taken a break for his engagement event. The actor has lined up two new films that will be announced soon. He will shoot for both these projects after he completes Haindava. Wishing Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy the best on their Engagement.