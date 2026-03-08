x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Engaged to Kavya Reddy

Published on March 8, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu Announces Population Management Policy and Major Incentives for Joint Families
image
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Engaged to Kavya Reddy
image
Allu Cinemas all set for Launch
image
Exclusive: UBS: No Premiere Shows in Telugu States
image
Samyuktha’s Explosive Avatar In The Black Gold

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Engaged to Kavya Reddy

Tollywood young actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is all set to tie the knot this year. The actor is engaged to Kavya Reddy in Hyderabad in the presence of close family members. The snaps from the engagement event are being circulated across social media. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy are expected to issue an official statement very soon.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has completed the shoot of Tyson Naidu and the film releases soon. He is shooting for Haindava and he has taken a break for his engagement event. The actor has lined up two new films that will be announced soon. He will shoot for both these projects after he completes Haindava. Wishing Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy the best on their Engagement.

Next Chandrababu Naidu Announces Population Management Policy and Major Incentives for Joint Families Previous Allu Cinemas all set for Launch
else

TRENDING

image
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Engaged to Kavya Reddy
image
Allu Cinemas all set for Launch
image
Exclusive: UBS: No Premiere Shows in Telugu States

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu Announces Population Management Policy and Major Incentives for Joint Families
image
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Engaged to Kavya Reddy
image
Allu Cinemas all set for Launch
image
Exclusive: UBS: No Premiere Shows in Telugu States
image
Samyuktha’s Explosive Avatar In The Black Gold

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu Announces Population Management Policy and Major Incentives for Joint Families
image
₹5,812 Crore Musi Phase 1 Makeover: ₹96.4 Crore for Gandhi Statue & Pedestal
image
TTD Reviews Digital Tender Portal to Strengthen Transparency in Procurement

Related Articles

Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch