Home > Movie News

Allu Cinemas all set for Launch

Published on March 8, 2026 by nymisha

Allu Cinemas all set for Launch

Mega Producer Allu Aravind and his family have invested big money in the posh location of Kokapet. The four screen multiplex is named Allu Cinemas and it was planned for inauguration during Sankranthi. There were pending works and they were completed recently. Allu Cinemas also hosted the pre-wedding bash of Allu Sirish. Allu Cinemas is now all set for launch with the grand premiere shows of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

An official announcement about the inauguration will be made tomorrow. Allu Arjun also shot for a promotional video and it will be unveiled in a week. Allu Cinemas has the country’s biggest Dolby Screen equipped. There are three other screens in Allu Cinemas. With Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and other films releasing during Ugadi, Allu Cinemas is now set for inauguration. The grand four-screen multiplex will be a perfect theatre experience for movie lovers residing in Kokapet, Gandipet, Financial District, Narsingi, Kollur and others.

