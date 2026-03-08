x
Movie News

Exclusive: UBS: No Premiere Shows in Telugu States

Published on March 8, 2026 by sankar

Exclusive: UBS: No Premiere Shows in Telugu States

Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh will hit the screens on March 19th on the eve of Ugadi. The final post-production works are happening currently and the team is chalking out a strong promotional plan. Thaman is working on the background score. On the other hand, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release on March 18th with evening premiere shows. As the film lasts for four hours, two premiere shows are planned without any ticket hikes.

The debate is all about the ticket hike for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The team has decided to go with early morning shows on March 19th instead of premiere shows on March 18th. There would be no ticket hike for the film in Telangana while the film will release with Rs 500 pricing in Andhra Pradesh. In AP, the official GO will be released very soon. The first show of Ustaad Bhagat Singh in the Telugu states will start at 5 AM on March 19th.

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a cop drama packed with action. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

