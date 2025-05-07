Bhagavanth Kesari Combo Once Again?

Anil Ravipudi is the most successful director of Telugu cinema after SS Rajamouli. After the super success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam, he is working on a script and it would feature Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. This entertainer is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release next year. Soon after this, Anil Ravipudi is keen to direct Nandamuri Balakrishna once again. The duo worked together in the past for Bhagavanth Kesari, an interesting attempt that delivered a strong social message.

Anil Ravipudi and Balakrishna are holding talks from a long time to team up again. Anil and his team are working on an interesting script to present Balakrishna in a new light. More details will be known only after the release of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film. Balakrishna is shooting for Akhanda 2 and he will soon team up with Gopichand Malineni for a mass entertainer. Balayya will turn free by summer 2026 and he will work with Anil after summer next year.