Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
rana and miheeka at times square
rana and miheeka at times square
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Sobhita Dhulipala In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Raashii Khanna In Wave Summit India
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Nabha Natesh Radha in the concrete jungle
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Shruti Haasan Black flag look
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Krithi Shetty Got Youth Icon Award
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Ketika Sharma Aura Look
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Neha Shetty Represents Hues Of Heritage
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Pooja Hegde Retro Look
Movie News

Bhagavanth Kesari Combo Once Again?

Published on May 7, 2025

Ritu Varma Headlined OTT Series Devika & Danny Impresses With Refreshing First Look
Exclusive Interview With Actor Naveen Chandra
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Confusion Continues
Bhagavanth Kesari Combo Once Again?
Aamir Khan to go against Regular OTT Release Plans

Bhagavanth Kesari Combo Once Again?

Anil Ravipudi is the most successful director of Telugu cinema after SS Rajamouli. After the super success of Sankranthiki Vastunnam, he is working on a script and it would feature Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. This entertainer is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release next year. Soon after this, Anil Ravipudi is keen to direct Nandamuri Balakrishna once again. The duo worked together in the past for Bhagavanth Kesari, an interesting attempt that delivered a strong social message.

Anil Ravipudi and Balakrishna are holding talks from a long time to team up again. Anil and his team are working on an interesting script to present Balakrishna in a new light. More details will be known only after the release of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s film. Balakrishna is shooting for Akhanda 2 and he will soon team up with Gopichand Malineni for a mass entertainer. Balayya will turn free by summer 2026 and he will work with Anil after summer next year.

Ritu Varma Headlined OTT Series Devika & Danny Impresses With Refreshing First Look
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Confusion Continues
Bhagavanth Kesari Combo Once Again?

Ritu Varma Headlined OTT Series Devika & Danny Impresses With Refreshing First Look
Exclusive Interview With Actor Naveen Chandra
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Release Confusion Continues
Bhagavanth Kesari Combo Once Again?
Aamir Khan to go against Regular OTT Release Plans

The emotion behind 'Operation Sindoor' name
Terror Chief Confirms Heavy Family Losses in Indian Strikes
India's Bold Strike Against Terror Camps: A Nation United

