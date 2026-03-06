Bhogi New Poster: Sharwa’s Fearless Avatar

Charming Star Sharwa celebrates his birthday today, and marking the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film Bhogi have unveiled a brand-new poster. The poster reveals a gritty and intense transformation for the actor.

Sharwa appears in a rugged and fearless avatar with a thick beard, heavy moustache, and messy hair. His stern and focused expression stands out as he is seen smoking a beedi, with smoke swirling around his face, enhancing the raw and rebellious vibe of the character. The poster is designed in a desaturated, high-contrast monochrome tone with subtle sepia shades, highlighting the gritty world of the film.

Set in the late 1960s, this period action drama is produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner. The film is said to be the most expensive project in Sharwa’s career, for which he underwent a first-of-its-kind transformation. Presently, they are filming a high-voltage action episode on Sharwa and others in a big set in Hyderabad.

Bhogi is scheduled for a pan-India theatrical release on August 28, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.