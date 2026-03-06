x
One more Expensive Investment from Nayanthara

Published on March 6, 2026

One more Expensive Investment from Nayanthara

Film actors are known for their investments in lavish properties and most of them invest big on lands and apartments in cities. Some of the top actors of Indian cinema have emerged as the wealthiest because of their good real estate investments. A couple of years ago, Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan moved into their dream home in Chennai which was specially designed and it is spread across 7000 sq.ft. It was an old colonial bungalow which was tastefully renovated to suit Nayanthara and Vignesh.

The actress has now invested big money on more property in Chennai. The star couple have purchased a duplex in Chennai which is valued at Rs 31.5 crores. It is located in the posh locality of Poes Garden where celebrities like Rajinikanth reside. This 4-BHK is spread across 16,500 sq.ft. Nayanthara is one among the highest paid South actresses and her husband Vignesh Shivan has directed LIK featuring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role.

