Bhuvaneswari, Lokesh to sit on fast in protest against Chandrababu’s illegal arrest

Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of former chief minister and TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, and their son and TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, will be sitting on a one-day fast on Monday, the Gandhi Jayanthi day, in protest against the illegal arrest of Chandrababu.

Bhuvaneswari is observing the fast from 10 am to 5 pm on Monday at the Quarry Market Area in Rajamahendravaram in the name of ‘Satyameva Jayathe’ as Monday is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Lokesh will be on the one-day fast from 10 am till 5 pm on Monday at 10, Lodhi Estate, New Delhi where he is camping now.

The TDP leaders made an appeal to the party activists and the common public to extend their cooperation to make the hunger strike a grand success and request the media to give wide coverage.