Bhuvaneswari Speaks Out: Heritage Legacy Is Built on Quality, Not Politics

Heritage Foods Vice Chairperson and Managing Director Nara Bhuvaneswari has stepped forward to address the allegations being circulated against the company. In a direct and composed video message, she defended the integrity of a brand that has operated for over three decades and positioned it firmly against what she described as politically motivated narratives.

Bhuvaneswari stated that Heritage is not merely a dairy company but a 33-year institution built on consumer trust. From a modest beginning with limited capital, the company has grown into a multi thousand crore enterprise serving millions of households. She emphasised that this growth was achieved through strict quality control systems and disciplined operational practices.

Bhuvaneswari also explained that every milk and dairy product undergoes extensive scientific testing before it reaches the market. Dedicated quality teams monitor procurement and processing at multiple stages. With operations spread across several states and support extended to nearly three lakh dairy farmers, she underlined that the brand’s foundation rests on accountability and transparency.

Addressing the ongoing controversy, Bhuvaneswari asserted that attempts are being made to link Heritage to issues unrelated to its operations. She made it clear that the company will pursue legal remedies against false and defamatory campaigns.

Her message was clear and strategic. Heritage will rely on its track record, not rhetoric. After 33 years in the market, the company believes credibility is earned through consistency.