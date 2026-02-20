x
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Home > Politics

Bhuvaneswari Speaks Out: Heritage Legacy Is Built on Quality, Not Politics

Published on February 20, 2026 by nymisha

Heritage Foods Vice Chairperson and Managing Director Nara Bhuvaneswari has stepped forward to address the allegations being circulated against the company. In a direct and composed video message, she defended the integrity of a brand that has operated for over three decades and positioned it firmly against what she described as politically motivated narratives.

Bhuvaneswari stated that Heritage is not merely a dairy company but a 33-year institution built on consumer trust. From a modest beginning with limited capital, the company has grown into a multi thousand crore enterprise serving millions of households. She emphasised that this growth was achieved through strict quality control systems and disciplined operational practices.

Bhuvaneswari also explained that every milk and dairy product undergoes extensive scientific testing before it reaches the market. Dedicated quality teams monitor procurement and processing at multiple stages. With operations spread across several states and support extended to nearly three lakh dairy farmers, she underlined that the brand’s foundation rests on accountability and transparency.

Addressing the ongoing controversy, Bhuvaneswari asserted that attempts are being made to link Heritage to issues unrelated to its operations. She made it clear that the company will pursue legal remedies against false and defamatory campaigns.

Her message was clear and strategic. Heritage will rely on its track record, not rhetoric. After 33 years in the market, the company believes credibility is earned through consistency.

