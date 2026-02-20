Suhas’ Hey Balwanth Movie Review

Hey Balwanth Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2.25/5

After impressing the audience with his comic timing, Suhas shifted to lead actor roles. He delivered impressive films and at the same time, several recent offerings of the actor ended up as disappointments. He sounded extremely confident on Hey Balwanth, a comic entertainer. Gopi Atchara is the director and Shivani Nagaram, Naresh, Sudarshan played other important roles. Successful duo Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati are bringing the film to the audience. Hey Balwanth released today and here is the film’s review:

Story:

Balwanth (Naresh) is a Businessman and his son Krishna (Suhas) decides to take over his father’s business right from his childhood days. Krishna is not aware about the business of his father. Balwanth joins Krishna in a Boarding School in Hyderabad to keep him away from his business updates. Krishna completes his MBA and decides to take over his father’s business but he does not succeed. He meets Mithra (Shivani Nagaram) who runs an NGO and he falls in love with her. At the same time, his father turns sick and Krishna then decides to take over his father’s business. He will be left in shock after knowing about the business of his father. The rest of Hey Balwanth is all about the hurdles, challenges of Krishna in this journey and what happens next forms the story of the film.

Analysis:

Hey Balwanth has no great plot and it is a regular film. What makes the film interesting is the dose of entertainment and the narration. The makers and the team have kept the business of Balwanth as a secret and raised the expectations through the expectations. Krishna has no clue about the business of his father. The screenplay works at times. The childhood episode along with the love story of Krishna – Mithra and Krishna knowing about his father’s business will work for the audience and all these episodes are decent. The episodes of Suhas, Vennela Kishore and Sudarshan are hilarious. Ajay Ghosh and Harshavardhan’s characters are well related to the interval episode. The first half of Hey Balwanth ends on a decent note with some hilarious entertaining episodes.

The tone in the second half shifts completely. The film shifts from the Business angle to a Kidnap drama. Some of the episodes lack clarity and they do not work for the audience in the second half. Shetty’s comedy works well. After the dead body drama ends, the film takes an emotional tone and heads to climax. The director wanted to deliver a strong message with an emotional touch and this did not work well. The emotions are forced and the audience are not prepared for a strong emotional drama between a father and his son.

Performances:

Suhas looked fit enough in the role of Krisha and he performed well. He dreams of becoming a successful businessman and his comic timing is good. He also performed well in the emotional episodes during the climax. Shivani Nagaram looked beautiful and she did her role well. Her comic timing in the episodes of ‘Orthodox Family’ came out really well. Naresh performed with ease and he has a crucial role throughout. He impresses the audience with his performance but his role should have been organic. Sudarshan’s comedy works for the most of the time throughout the film. Vennela Kishore’s role should have been better. Sravanthi was decent and she has to work on her expressions. Ajay Ghosh and Harshavardhan have done their parts well.

Vivek Sagar fails to deliver catchy and impressive tunes. The background score is engaging for the most of the time. The cinematography work is decent and the film has double-meaning dialogues as per the requirement of the story. The comedy in Hey Balwanth works at times and the film also has an emotional drama.

