x
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Home > Movie News

Sreeleela shifts Focus on Tamil

Published on February 20, 2026 by nymisha

Sreeleela shifts Focus on Tamil

Telugu beauty Sreeleela emerged as the leading actress and she worked with all the top stars. A series of debacles brought a lot of criticism but Sreeleela is in demand. She has completed her part for Ustaad Bhagat Singh featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and the film releases on March 26th across the globe. The actress hasn’t signed any new Telugu film and it may be a surprise. Several young beauties are bagging offers and Sreeleela is now focused on Tamil films.

She is one of the leading ladies along with Sai Pallavi in the 55th film of Dhanush. The project has been launched in a grand manner and the shoot commences very soon. Sreeleela is also in talks for the upcoming film of Ajith to be directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Apart from these, two other Tamil films are currently under discussion. For now, Sreeleela seems to be focused on Tamil films and she is keeping herself in Chennai for 2026.

