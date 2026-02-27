Big Shock for Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay is now a politician and he floated TVK. His political party is aiming to contest in all the Assembly constituencies of Tamil Nadu and the Election notification is due. Vijay is done with the shoot of his last film Jana Nayagan and the film releases soon. Vijay is completely occupied with his political campaign. Here comes a rude shock after his wife Sangeetha has filed a petition for divorce in Chengalpattu family court.

Reports said that Sangeetha has accused Vijay of having an extramarital relationship (with an actress) and she has filed a divorce petition. Sangeetha has been staying in the USA away from Vijay for the past couple of years. Vijay and Sangeetha got married in 1999 and they have two children: Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. Jason Vijay is soon turning director and his debut film releases soon. Sangeetha filing divorce at this time is a huge jolt for Vijay.