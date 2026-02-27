x
Movie News

Vivek Oberoi From Spirit: Icy Arrogance

Published on February 27, 2026

Vivek Oberoi From Spirit: Icy Arrogance

Vivek Oberoi From Spirit

Rebel Star Prabhas’ action entertainer Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is fast progressing with its shoot.

As recently announced by the makers, the movie will grace the cinemas worldwide in nearly one year on March 5th, 2027.

The makers who earlier unveiled first look of Prabhas and actress Tripti Dimri, have now unveiled the character poster of another prominent role played by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

Draped in a deep maroon robe with a slick hairstyle and moustache, Vivek Oberoi exudes icy arrogance.

The cigar between his lips, the rising smoke, and the sword casually hanging from his hand combine to craft a portrait of calm, calculated danger.

Adding intrigue, the poster also features Triptii Dimri, seated in front of him. Sporting dark sunglasses and a casual T-shirt, she appears tense yet composed holding a card with a white powder on the table, creating a layered dynamic between the two.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga crafts his stories in a way that every character leaves an impact, and often becomes a turning point for the actor playing it. With Spirit, it’s now Vivek Oberoi’s moment to shine.

The film produced by T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures presents Prabhas in a first of its kind intense role as a cop.

