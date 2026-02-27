ETV Win announces 9 new Titles

ETV Win is slowly emerging as a prominent digital platform for the Telugu audience. Standing before the wave of digital giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime and others is not so easy. ETV Win has been picking up interesting projects that will appeal to the Telugu households and the family crowds. On the third anniversary of ETV Win, the digital platform announced nine new titles:

Ramya Krishna and Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen in Paakashala Pantham. Directed by Karan Thukkuakomma, Paakashala Pantham will soon stream on the digital platform.

Young actor Thiruveer will be seen in an original of ETV Win and it is titled Papam Prathap. It is a comic entertainer directed by SP Durga Naresh. Papam Prathap will release in theatres on April 10th.

Gurthukosthunnayi is a nostalgic ride that takes everyone to their olden days. Winod Gali is the director and Gurthukosthunnayi will stream on ETV Win soon.

Jilledi Chettu is a rural drama directed by Sravan Victory Aepoori and it will stream on ETV Win soon.

One more project is yet to be titlted and it an untold tale that happens in Godavari region and is an action drama. Ashok Kotipalli is the director and the shoot commences in summer.

Little Things is an interesting attempt and the shoot commences soon. Karthikeya Karedla is the director and it is bankrolled by ETV Win and it is a rom-com.

There is one more announcement and the project is yet to be titled. Pranai Valluripalli and Giri Pemmasani are the directors and Vamsi Nandipati is co-producing the project in association with ETV Win.

Aadhi Saikumar is associated with ETV Win for SI Yugandhar, a cop-drama and the film releases in theatres soon. Raghavendra Katari is the director.

Sumanth is teaming up for the second time with ETV Win after the super success of Anaganaga. The film is titled Newton’s 3rd Law. The film directed by Rajesh Karna releases in theatres on May 15th. Jagapathi Babu plays a key role in this film.