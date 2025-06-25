x
Home > Movie News

Big Targets for Coolie and War 2 in Telugu

Published on June 25, 2025 by swathy

Big Targets for Coolie and War 2 in Telugu

After summer, Telugu cinema has been struggling to score a massive hit. Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera offered a huge relief for the audience and Kannappa is releasing next week. A series of films like Thammudu, Ghaati, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Kingdom are in July race. Indian cinema will witness the biggest ever fight with Rajinikanth’s Coolie and NTR- Hrithik Roshan’s War 2. Both these films are high on expectations and are releasing on August 14th.

Amidst huge competition, the Telugu theatrical rights of Coolie are sold for a record price. The film will have to emerge as a super hit and collect huge money to recover the investment. On the other side, Yashraj Films is releasing War 2 on their own in AP and Telangana. The film too will have to do exceptionally well as per the Telugu rights are valued. NTR is being paid huge remuneration and the film has to gross a tripe digit number in Telugu considering the financials. The biggest worry is that two big films are heading for a clash but the holiday season should help both the films if the word of mouth is positive. For now, there are big targets for both Coolie and War 2.

