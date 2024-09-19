Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Kitchen Restrictions and Housemate Conflicts Heat Up

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is filled with drama, strategy, and rising tensions. The real players and master manipulators are beginning to reveal their strategies, making the game more intense.

One of the key moments in the house occurred when Prerana expressed her frustration over Vishnu Priya eating two eggs. This led to Prerana pointing it out during the nominations. When Vishnu asked her to make dosa, Prerana revealed her true intentions.

Manikanta, meanwhile, found himself in the middle of the conflict. Some housemates criticized him for his honest opinions on the ongoing situation between Vishnu and Prerana. Prerana did not take kindly to his remarks and responded with harsh words, escalating the tension.

On another front, Prithvi was upset by comments made by Soniya. He confided in Nikhil about his feelings. Nikhil, in turn, became possessive of Soniya when he saw her regretting her comments about Prithvi.

Seetha, observing Nikhil’s behavior, was displeased. She believed that Nikhil was being influenced by Soniya and wasn’t fulfilling his duties as the chief of the clan.

In a significant development, the Sakthi clan won the food task, giving them access to the Bigg Boss supermarket. On the other hand, the losing Kantara team had to leave their food in the storeroom and could only access the general store. In a surprising twist, Bigg Boss imposed a time restriction on kitchen usage, limiting cooking hours to just 14 hours a day.

The drama didn’t stop there. A competitive game, Prabhavati 2.0, began, where housemates raced to collect eggs. It was a physical and strategic battle as teams fought to gather and protect their eggs.

Midway through the game, the Sakthi team collected 21 eggs, while Kantara trailed behind with only 10. Prithvi became increasingly emotional, struggling to control his frustration with the opposing team.

In the end, the Sakthi team emerged victorious with 66 eggs, while Kantara managed to collect only 34. Due to the lower egg count, a Kantara team member was eliminated. The Sakthi team selected Nabeel and he will be the Sanchalak of the game.

Even by 10:30 PM during the live stream, housemates were still deeply engrossed in the ongoing competition, showing no signs of slowing down.

