Bigg boss Telugu 9: Was Sanjana intentionally sidelined by the Makers?

Sanjana, once hailed as the “Queen of Content” in Bigg Boss Telugu 9, now finds herself at the center of a heated debate among fans. Many are questioning whether the show’s management team intentionally sidelined her after initially using her for high engagement and drama in the early weeks.

Queen of Content :

In the opening weeks, Sanjana dominated screen time like no other contestant. Her mischievous pranks, bold personality, and witty interactions made her the face of Bigg Boss Telugu 9. She even earned the title “Queen of Content” from viewers for carrying episodes single-handedly.

Her prank of eating an egg triggered chaos in the house and went viral online. As the first captain of the season, she stood tall even when the entire house turned against her. Viewers sympathized with her sacrifices, especially since she left behind her months-old baby to join the show. Many believed she would easily make it to the finale.

From Fun to Fallout:

However, Sanjana’s playfulness soon began to be portrayed as negativity. The same prank involving eggs that once entertained audiences was later framed as irresponsible behavior. Her candid comment about younger boys helping “girls but not mummies like her” sparked backlash, even though she was speaking her mind.

Gradually, host Nagarjuna’s remarks in weekend episodes started emphasizing her “negative attitude.” From that point onward, fans observed that Bigg Boss makers began minimizing her screen time and involvement in major tasks.

The Mid week Elimination Twist:

Sanjana’s mid-week elimination proved to be a major turning point. Though everyone assumed it was a secret-room twist, her return came with conditions — she could re-enter only if four housemates sacrificed something dear to them. Bharani gave up his favorite dollar chain, Ritu cut her hair, Tanuja gave up coffee, and Emmanuel relinquished his captaincy.

While the twist made for high drama, it inadvertently crippled Sanjana’s game. Having re-entered through their sacrifices, she found it difficult to confront these housemates later. Her hesitation was evident during recent nomination arguments with Ritu, where she broke down in tears and apologized after the nomination process . The once-bold Sanjana became cautious and restrained, afraid of hurting those who helped her.

A strategic move by Bigg Boss team to Push Tanuja:

Fans now speculate that the entire twist was orchestrated to promote Tanuja’s image and reduce Sanjana’s dominance. Both actresses hail from Karnataka, and social media buzz suggests that the makers may have deliberately weakened Sanjana’s position to strengthen Tanuja’s chances of winning.

While these rumors remain unconfirmed, the debate online continues: did Bigg Boss use Sanjana for content and later sideline her for narrative balance?

Sanjana’s journey—from ruling the screen to struggling for fair treatment—reflects how unpredictable Bigg Boss can be. Whether intentional or coincidental, her fall from grace remains one of the most-discussed story arcs of the season. Having said all this, she still has chance and acumen to turn the tables.

– ZURAN