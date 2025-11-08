Did Baahubali: The Epic Fall Short of Expectations?

SS Rajamouli wanted the audience to experience Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion as a single movie Baahubali: The Epic. The film was re-edited, remastered and it released on October 31st after a year of planning. Baahubali: The Epic opened on a strong note in the Telugu states and in North America. The film made decent money but it fell short of the expectations of the makers who spent ample time on Baahubali: The Epic.

It has been known that Rajamouli, producer Shobu and others expected that Baahubali: The Epic would gross more than Rs 100 crores in the final run. Their aim of showing the film to those who missed in theatres was met but Baahubali: The Epic fell short of the final numbers expected. All those who watched the film in the theatre called it a great experience. Keeravani’s background score made the magic. Rajamouli and his team also predicted that Baahubali: The Epic will make big money across the Western countries but it did not happen.

Though it offered a great cinematic experience in theatres, Baahubali: The Epic fell short of expectations in meeting up the numbers.