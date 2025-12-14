x
Bigg Boss Telugu: Suman Shetty Eliminated

Published on December 14, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss Telugu: Suman Shetty Eliminated
Bigg Boss Telugu: Suman Shetty Eliminated

The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 delivered a mix of strategy, introspection, and emotional upheaval. As the finale approaches, relationships inside the house are being tested like never before, and every conversation now carries weight beyond the moment.

Tanuja’s Revelation and Mixed Reactions

The episode opened with Tanuja revealing a crucial detail to the housemates: she chose not to accept direct entry into the finals because it would require a deduction of three lakhs from the prize money. This disclosure triggered varied reactions. Kalyan walked out of the discussion, clearly dissatisfied, while Emanuel questioned the logic of enduring intense tasks for one full week if the finalist option was declined. Bharani attempted to lighten the mood by remarking that the house was effectively back to the same position as the previous Sunday. Despite the divided responses, the episode dedicated significant screen time to Tanuja’s conversations, indicating her continuing centrality in the narrative.

Trust and Distrust Take Center Stage

Host Nagarjuna introduced a revealing task where contestants had to name one housemate they trusted and one they did not. The exercise exposed cracks in alliances.

Sanjana stated that she trusted Emanuel but did not trust Tanuja, citing recent betrayals. Bharani expressed trust in Suman but named Pavan as someone he could not rely on, prompting an emotional montage of Bharani and Suman’s friendship that drew laughter and tears alike. Pavan trusted Emanuel and distrusted Bharani, while Kalyan admitted to blindly trusting Tanuja but struggling to trust Pavan.

Emanuel named Sanjana as someone he trusted, highlighting the resilience of their bond despite recent clashes, and said he did not trust Bharani. Tanuja, in turn, trusted Kalyan but openly distrusted Sanjana, a stance Nagarjuna linked to their nomination history. Once again, Emanuel emerged as the contestant receiving the most trust flags from the house.

Weeks of Regret and Reflection

Another segment asked housemates to identify the week they regretted most. Suman spoke about the week he nominated Nikhil, which led to Nikhil’s eviction. Pavan recalled the week he was blamed for manhandling Ritu, while Sanjana regretted the phase where she negatively portrayed Ritu. Emanuel reflected on the moment he misspoke about nominating Tanuja, which strained his bond with Kalyan, earning a light correction from Nagarjuna on his wording. These reflections underscored how pivotal single moments have shaped the season.

Suman Shetty’s Exit Shocks the House

The biggest twist came when Nagarjuna announced a double elimination week but immediately confirmed Suman Shetty’s exit. The decision stunned the house, as many contestants believed Sanjana was at greater risk. Suman received a warm and cheerful farewell, with housemates fondly dubbing him “Suman Shetty Prabhanjanam.” His journey video highlighted his understated presence and earned praise, especially from Bharani, who noted Suman’s humility despite extensive film experience.

With Suman’s elimination confirmed and another eviction looming, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has entered its most unpredictable phase. As the house braces for one more exit, the path to the finale promises even sharper turns and heightened emotions.

