x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
View all stories
Home > Movie News

BMW Will Be A Complete Fun Ride: Ravi Teja

Published on January 11, 2026 by nethra

TRENDING

image
BMW Will Be A Complete Fun Ride: Ravi Teja
image
Back-to-back shocks for Nidhhi Agerwal
image
Karthi’s Film joins Sankranthi Race
image
Marital Issues Dealt In Relatable Way In MSG: Anil Ravipudi
image
NNNM Aa Nari Ee Nari Song: Rises Intrigue further

BMW Will Be A Complete Fun Ride: Ravi Teja

BMW Will Be A Complete Fun Ride: Ravi Teja

The pre-release celebrations of Ravi Teja and Kishore Tirumala’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi turned extra special with the presence of few directors who previously associated with the star.

Harish Shankar addressed recent chatter about Ravi Teja wanting to drop the Mass Maharaja title. “Let me set the record straight- I’m the one who gave him that title,” he said with a grin. “The patent rights are mine. Whether he continues using it is his call. Ravi Teja never gets inflated by success or shaken by failure. After Pawan Kalyan, he’s the only actor I’ve seen with such clarity and emotional balance. This film will be a clean family blockbuster.”

Ravi Teja, in turn, expressed gratitude towards the directors and technicians who have shaped his career. He hyped the film’s mass song featuring Ashika and Dimple, promising it would ignite theatres. “The action is designed purely for entertainment. Sunil brings back his iconic Dubai Seenu charm, and Satya is brilliant as always. Working with directors like Anil, Harish, Bobby, and Kishore is always a blast,” he said. He also confirmed that his next project with Shiva Nirvana will revolve around a strong emotional story.

The star was upbeat about the film’s prospects: “This is undoubtedly going to be a hit. Bheems has delivered terrific music again. I’ve worked with Dimple before, and this is my first time with Ashika. Kishore is known for emotional depth, but this time he has crafted a full-on entertainer. This movie is going to be a complete fun ride.”

The movie is set for release on the 13th of this month, a day before Sankranthi.

Previous Back-to-back shocks for Nidhhi Agerwal
else

TRENDING

image
BMW Will Be A Complete Fun Ride: Ravi Teja
image
Back-to-back shocks for Nidhhi Agerwal
image
Karthi’s Film joins Sankranthi Race

Latest

image
BMW Will Be A Complete Fun Ride: Ravi Teja
image
Back-to-back shocks for Nidhhi Agerwal
image
Karthi’s Film joins Sankranthi Race
image
Marital Issues Dealt In Relatable Way In MSG: Anil Ravipudi
image
NNNM Aa Nari Ee Nari Song: Rises Intrigue further

Most Read

image
KTR calls Revanth Sarkar ‘Serial Snatcher’
image
Revanth Reddy stands up against Modi’s VB-G RAM G
image
Vizag Steel Plant Will Not Be Privatised, Says Nara Lokesh

Related Articles

Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2