BMW Will Be A Complete Fun Ride: Ravi Teja

The pre-release celebrations of Ravi Teja and Kishore Tirumala’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi turned extra special with the presence of few directors who previously associated with the star.

Harish Shankar addressed recent chatter about Ravi Teja wanting to drop the Mass Maharaja title. “Let me set the record straight- I’m the one who gave him that title,” he said with a grin. “The patent rights are mine. Whether he continues using it is his call. Ravi Teja never gets inflated by success or shaken by failure. After Pawan Kalyan, he’s the only actor I’ve seen with such clarity and emotional balance. This film will be a clean family blockbuster.”

Ravi Teja, in turn, expressed gratitude towards the directors and technicians who have shaped his career. He hyped the film’s mass song featuring Ashika and Dimple, promising it would ignite theatres. “The action is designed purely for entertainment. Sunil brings back his iconic Dubai Seenu charm, and Satya is brilliant as always. Working with directors like Anil, Harish, Bobby, and Kishore is always a blast,” he said. He also confirmed that his next project with Shiva Nirvana will revolve around a strong emotional story.

The star was upbeat about the film’s prospects: “This is undoubtedly going to be a hit. Bheems has delivered terrific music again. I’ve worked with Dimple before, and this is my first time with Ashika. Kishore is known for emotional depth, but this time he has crafted a full-on entertainer. This movie is going to be a complete fun ride.”

The movie is set for release on the 13th of this month, a day before Sankranthi.