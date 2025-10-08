Bomb Threat for Nayanthara’s Chennai Residence

Actress Nayanthara’s residence in Chennai has received a bomb threat and the cops along with the bomb squad have conducted checks at her residence. Except the security officials, none from the family of Nayanthara were present. The actress is currently in Hyderabad shooting for Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Five days before this, bomb threats were issued to the residences of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, actress Trisha and Swarna Mallya.

Nayanthara has spent a bomb on her new residence located in Venus Colony in Alwarpet. Teynamet police along with the bomb disposal team and the sniffer dog squad immediately rushed to Nayanthara’s residence. The threat confirmed that it was a fake call. Over the past few months, there were several fake calls in the name of bomb threat for schools, government buildings and the residences of celebrities.