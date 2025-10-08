x
Home > Movie News

Bombay High Court shocks Shilpa Shetty

Published on October 8, 2025 by sankar

Mood Of Telangana : Vemulawada Election Survey 2025
Video : Producer Bunny Vasu Exclusive Interview
Ram Charan’s Peddi First Half Edit Locked
Alert: Telangana bans Relife and Respifresh cough syrups
Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra are named in a Rs 60 crores fraud case and the investigation is currently going on. The Bombay High Court has asked Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to deposit Rs 60 crores if they wish to undertake leisure trips abroad. The star couple has approached the Bombay High Court seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) that was issued against them. The plea came for hearing today and the Bombay High Court asked Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to deposit money.

Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam A. Ankhad said “We cannot permit you for your leisure trips”. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had plans to travel abroad and they are kept on hold. Shilpa Shetty also had an event abroad and the duo filed a plea before the court. Shilpa Shetty has a work trip to Los Angeles from October 21st to 24th and to Maldives from October 26th to 29th. Deepak Kothari, Director of UY Industries has filed a complaint against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra for Rs 60 crore fraud.

The Bombay High Court has now rejected the proposal to cancel the Look Out Circular and asked Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra to repay the Rs 60 crores. The next hearing is scheduled for October 14th.

Ram Charan’s Peddi First Half Edit Locked
Bombay High Court shocks Shilpa Shetty
Bomb Threat for Nayanthara’s Chennai Residence

Mood Of Telangana : Vemulawada Election Survey 2025
Video : Producer Bunny Vasu Exclusive Interview
Ram Charan’s Peddi First Half Edit Locked
Alert: Telangana bans Relife and Respifresh cough syrups
Bombay High Court shocks Shilpa Shetty

Alert: Telangana bans Relife and Respifresh cough syrups
Tensions Mount Ahead of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Controversial Visit to Makavarapalem
Mohan Babu University Faces Major Setback: ₹26 Crore Fee Scam Exposed, Recognition at Risk

