Alert: Telangana bans Relife and Respifresh cough syrups

Telangana Government banned two cough medicines, taking preventive measures. The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) banned cough syrups Relife and Respifresh TR, as authorities found both the medicines contaminated.

As deaths of children in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh states were reported recently, shocking the whole nation, Telangana Drugs Control Administration officials have jumped into action. Officials have been making extensive raids on pharma companies and distributors, to weed out contaminated drugs and medicines. Telangana officials have also been coordinating with other states to track the supply and distribution of contaminated drugs.

The Drug Testing Laboratory, Bhopal has informed Telangana Drugs Control Administration that, both Relife and Respifresh TR cough syrups got adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a highly toxic substance. After receiving the critical update, Telangana Drugs Control Administration officials have immediately banned both the cough syrups. Announcing the ban on both the cough syrups, officials have also alerted medical shop owners, doctors and the general public to be cautious of both the drugs and inform the authorities, if anyone stores them.

Telangana Government had already banned Coldrif cough syrup, which led to the deaths of children in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh states. The Coldrif Syrup which contains Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Chlorpheniramine Maleate Syrup as ingredients, was manufactured by Sresan Pharma based in Kancheepuram district, Tamil Nadu. It turned poisonous as it got adulterated with toxic Diethylene Glycol (DEG). The now banned Relife and Respifresh TR syrups are said to be manufactured by Gujarat-based pharma companies.