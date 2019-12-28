Boston Consultants toeing Jagan line? Vizag Capital

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), US, has now prominently come into the AP political scene. It is not known when AP Circar asked the BCG to study the Amaravati Capital. But the Boston-based consultancy already submitted its report to the Jaganmohan Reddy government. This report is now being brought to the centre stage by the ruling YCP in view of growing criticism of the GN Rao Experts Committee. GN Rao was a Group 1 Officer promoted to IAS. The opposition is dismissing GN Rao Report as unqualified and unlawful. Now, CM Jagan is going to rely heavily on Boston Group Report in order to secure minimum support before shifting Capital City.

Amid this, rumours are doing rounds that the BCG report has also supported the government’s move to develop ‘Three Capitals’. The Boston consultants considered a ‘greenfield capital’ at Amaravati would require thousands of crores to develop new layouts, roads, bridges, drainage systems and other facilities. Everything has to be built from the beginning. Also, three to four longer bridges would have to be built across the Krishna river to connect both sides of the river. Whereas, a ‘brownfield capital’ can be built in lesser time in an already developed city like Vizag. This would also involve lesser financial burden on the government. The YCP Ministers and MLAs are now referring more to Boston report than GN Rao panel.