Bro First Week Worldwide Collections – Poor Weekdays

Bro has a below-par first week with a worldwide distributor share of 61.1 Cr (55.05 Cr excluding GST) and a gross of above 96 Cr. The film will cross the 100 cr gross mark this weekend. After a decent weekend, the film crashed on Monday and it has dropped further day by day. Now only hope for the film is that it has an open second weekend and that should it help to have decent collections but that won’t change the fate of the film.

Below are the area-wise 7 days’ Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Area7 Days Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsFirst Weekend collectionsDay1 AP/TS Collections
Nizam16.41 Cr15.90 Cr15.30 Cr14.46 Cr6.86 Cr
Ceeded6.25 Cr6 Cr5.80 Cr5.50 Cr2.80 Cr
UA5.33 Cr5.08 Cr4.88 Cr4.60 Cr2.21 Cr
Guntur3.65 Cr3.58 Cr3.52 Cr3.41 Cr2.13 Cr
East3.93 Cr3.82 Cr3.71 Cr3.56 Cr2.18 Cr
Krishna2.69 Cr2.58 Cr2.48 Cr2.33 Cr1.02 Cr
West3.89 Cr3.78 Cr3.67 Cr3.56 Cr2.80 Cr
Nellore1.30 Cr1.24 Cr1.20 Cr1.13 Cr0.60 Cr
AP/TS43.45 Cr (49.50 Cr including GST)41.98 Cr (47.81 Cr including GST)40.56 Cr (46.17 Cr including GST)38.55 Cr (43.85 Cr including GST)20.60 Cr (23.16 Cr including GST)
ROI4.30 Cr4.05 Cr3.85 Cr3.55 Cr
OS 7.30 Cr7 Cr6.75 Cr6.50 Cr
Worldwide Share 55.05 Cr (61.1 Cr including GST)53.03 Cr (58.86 Cr including GST)51.16 Cr (56.77 Cr including GST)48.6 Cr (53.90 Cr including GST)
Worldwide Gross 96.2 Cr90 Cr84.8 Cr78.2 Cr
Worldwide Rights95 Cr (including GST)95 Cr (including GST)95 Cr (including GST)95 Cr (including GST)

