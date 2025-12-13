x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

BRS Cadre Left Confused as Grassroots Political Power Shifts in Telangana

Published on December 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
BRS Cadre Left Confused as Grassroots Political Power Shifts in Telangana
image
Director Venky Kudumula turns a Producer
image
Amaravati Sees Fast-Moving Decisions on Farmers’ Issues
image
MSG 1st Look: Venky’s Royal Elegance
image
Chiru shares an iconic memory of Venky from MSG

BRS Cadre Left Confused as Grassroots Political Power Shifts in Telangana

BRS Party Damage Control Process

The ongoing Gram Panchayat elections in Telangana are revealing important shifts at the grassroots level. While the Congress is consolidating its presence across districts with a strong electoral performance, the BRS is facing visible organisational challenges in several areas. From sweeping victories to internal confusion, the elections have become a clear indicator of changing political momentum in rural Telangana.

BRS Organisational Gaps Come to the Fore

One of the most striking examples of BRS’s internal issues has emerged from Abdullapurmet mandal headquarters. The absence of a BRS candidate in the gram panchayat elections has left local cadre confused and demoralised. Party workers openly express dissatisfaction with the leadership, blaming poor coordination and neglect ahead of the election schedule.

Abdullapurmet gram panchayat has over 10,300 voters and was once considered a BRS stronghold. In previous panchayat elections, the party had secured a decisive victory. This time, however, the party failed to field even a sarpanch candidate or ward-level nominees. As a result, cadre members have remained inactive, unsure of whom to support, and openly questioning the party’s preparedness.

Local leaders say the situation could have been avoided if the leadership had engaged with the cadre in advance. Instead, the absence of planning has turned a former advantage into a visible setback.

Congress Posts Dominant Numbers in First Phase

In sharp contrast, the Congress has claimed a commanding lead in the first phase of the Gram Panchayat elections. According to the party’s compiled data, Congress-backed candidates won 2,864 sarpanch seats. This accounts for nearly 68 percent of the total 4,235 seats that went to polls. BRS-backed candidates secured 1,143 seats, while BJP-supported candidates won 185 seats. Independents and others made up a very small share. The figures underline the Congress’s growing strength at the village level and its ability to convert organisational presence into electoral success.

District-Wise Results Strengthen Congress Position

In Adilabad, Congress won 120 of 166 seats. Bhadradri Kothagudem saw the party secure 120 of 159 seats. In Hanamkonda, Congress emerged ahead with 39 of 69 seats. Jagtial, Jangaon and Jayashankar Bhupalpally also recorded clear Congress majorities.

Several districts witnessed near sweeps. Jogulamba Gadwal saw Congress winning 88 of 106 seats. Nalgonda delivered one of the biggest victories with 231 of 318 seats. Strong performances were also reported in Karimnagar, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu and Vikarabad.

Congress-backed candidates maintained consistent leads in Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Warangal Rural and Yadadri Bhongir, reinforcing the party’s dominance across both northern and southern Telangana.

Grassroots Verdict Signals a Broader Trend

The Gram Panchayat elections are often seen as a true test of grassroots strength. This round of polling has clearly favoured the Congress, which appears to have benefited from strong local networks and better candidate mobilisation. For the BRS, the results highlight the cost of organisational lapses. Instances like Abdullapurmet have become symbolic of wider concerns among cadre about leadership disconnect and weak ground-level coordination.

What Lies Ahead

As the Panchayat elections progress, the message from voters is becoming clearer. Strong organisation and early engagement with local cadre matter more than past performance. While Congress looks to build on its momentum, BRS faces the challenge of repairing internal gaps and regaining confidence at the village level. The Gram Panchayat elections have thus moved beyond routine local polls. They are now shaping the political narrative across Telangana and setting the tone for battles ahead.

Previous Director Venky Kudumula turns a Producer
else

TRENDING

image
Director Venky Kudumula turns a Producer
image
MSG 1st Look: Venky’s Royal Elegance
image
Chiru shares an iconic memory of Venky from MSG

Latest

image
BRS Cadre Left Confused as Grassroots Political Power Shifts in Telangana
image
Director Venky Kudumula turns a Producer
image
Amaravati Sees Fast-Moving Decisions on Farmers’ Issues
image
MSG 1st Look: Venky’s Royal Elegance
image
Chiru shares an iconic memory of Venky from MSG

Most Read

image
BRS Cadre Left Confused as Grassroots Political Power Shifts in Telangana
image
Amaravati Sees Fast-Moving Decisions on Farmers’ Issues
image
Lionel Messi’s Visit to Telangana: Complete Schedule, Stadium Events, and Security Measures

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics