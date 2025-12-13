Summer 2027 will be Exciting for Indian Cinema

Tollywood will witness some of the biggest films in making and they are expected to release in 2027. There are four crazy films from Telugu cinema which will head for a pan-Indian release and surprisingly all these projects will release in 2027. Here is the list:

Varanasi: Superstar Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie is Varanasi and the makers hinted that the film will release in March 2027. Apart from India, the film will also head for a global release in various international languages. The expectations are big on this forest adventure. The shoot will conclude in 2026 and it would be shot across various countries of the globe.

Allu Arjun and Atlee Film: After the super success of Pushpa franchise, Icon Star Allu Arjun is aiming for one more big film that is directed by Atlee. The shoot will conclude before Dasara next year and the makers are in plans to release the film during summer 2027. Sun Pictures are producing this big-budget attempt and some of the top Hollywood technicians are working for the project.

Spirit: Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have recently commenced the shoot of Spirit, a high voltage action drama. The film too is expected to have its theatrical release during summer 2027 and the date will be announced in advance next year after the shooting formalities are completed.

Dragon: NTR and Prashanth Neel have resumed the shoot of Dragon today after a six month break. The film was initially announced for June 2026 release but it is now pushed to 2027. The film will have its release during Sankranthi 2027 and if it is delayed further, Dragon will release in summer 2027.